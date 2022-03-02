There’s humour even in death

Gorur Ramaswami Iyengar's writing is fragrant with a gentle humour that emanates from rustic characters. One such character is Nani who actually lies on the bier to ascertain its length so that the dead body that was to be carried was not inconvenienced.

Thathachar was known as ‘Grammar Thathachar’ as he taught English grammar to everyone who approached him to gain mastery over our rulers' tongue. He preferred to stay alone like a hermit to pursue his teaching away from his family's botheration. He duly conducted the 'Shraddha’ annually to his ‘dear departed' with the help of a priest in a temple supplying all the paraphernalia.

Baave Sridhar, his junior colleague, was once invited and another colleague, Vijayakumar was invited too. Both of them went and attended the ceremony which was concluded with a sumptuous lunch consisting of thenkolalu, vade, sajjappa and ravevunde, besides other victuals.

The irrepressible Vijayakumar told Thathachar, "Sir, let me also conduct my ‘Shraddha’ since I won't be there to enjoy these items after my death." Thathachar shooed him away in mock seriousness.

When Sridhar’s brother-in-law, Narasimhan died, his maternal uncle, Sampath Iyengar, participating in the funeral ceremony was really upset because the priest turned up very late. He took the priest to task, "Ramanuja, what's this? The children are hungry and it's almost five in the evening." He added further, "You see, don't be late when I kick my bucket, you just do it and be done with it! (Enekella nee ippadi late pannuvyana). The shocked Ramanuja said, "What are you saying?" (Ennayya nee?)

Dr H Narasimhaiah, that venerable teacher and Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, was known for his humour and this one is very popular. He seems to have told one of his former students, in a matter of fact tone, "See that they don't use wet or green firewood for my cremation as I cannot stand smoke."

TP Kailasam gave a typical definition of life reminding us of Mark Twain: "Life is a long wait for death." No one can dispute the wisdom and veracity embedded in this sagely statement.

Humour is generated under all circumstances. It only requires an alert and agile mind to capture it with perfect timing and the gems so created endure and will ensure the immortality of the author.