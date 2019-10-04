Take grim view of Japhet’s action

The entire country observed the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 with great fervour but it was quite the opposite at Bengaluru Central University (BCU) with Vice-chancellor S Japhet cancelling all celebrations associated with the father of the nation. Though the BCU had made elaborate arrangements to celebrate Gandhi Jayanthi and had even issued a circular, they were called off at the last minute on the oral instructions of the VC, says the registrar. The V-C argues that the admission process was just completed and it was a well thought out decision to “postpone” the event so that it could be celebrated in a more meaningful way with the participation of all students. If this were true, the question is, why was the circular issued in the first place? University insiders point out the VC is a staunch ‘Ambedkarite’ and is hence not favourably disposed towards Gandhi. The differences between B R Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution and Gandhiji are well-documented, but when it came to the larger interests of the nation, both worked in unison setting aside their ideological dissimilarities.

While the whole world, including perceived critics, paid glowing encomiums to the Mahatma, in BCU he was virtually declared persona non grata. In an opinion piece for an international newspaper titled, Why India and the world need Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “In Mahatma Gandhi, we have the best teacher to guide us. Let us work shoulder to shoulder to make our world prosperous and free from hate, violence and suffering. The world bows to you, beloved Bapu!” Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), declared, “Mahatma Gandhi stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action. Gandhiji set an example all through his life and we must perceive, understand and manifest it in our own lives". The V-C apparently does not subscribe to such views.

While Japhet is entitled to his beliefs and ideologies, he has no right to impose his personal standpoint on the university and thereby insult the Mahatma. This, once again confirms that the process of selection of V-Cs to state universities leaves much to be desired. The V-C’s decision to cancel the celebrations is unacceptable and deserves strong condemnation. People heading educational institutions should be distinguished academicians who are above petty politics. The Karnataka government should take a grim view of Japhet’s actions so that the tendency of sowing the seeds of division among students and vitiating the atmosphere in universities is nipped in the bud.