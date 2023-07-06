The privileged want more privileges

On the demand of a few MLAs, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader has directed the government to ensure a separate VIP lane for legislators at all highway toll plazas located in the state. This is not the first time that the issue has been raised in the legislature, when there are several other pressing matters demanding the attention of lawmakers. In 2018, the then presiding officers of the Assembly and Council had mooted exclusive stickers for the vehicles of both sitting and former legislators to ensure hassle-free transit for them at poll plazas.

As it is, lawmakers are exempt from paying toll, but they are irked by toll booth staff asking them to produce their identification cards and passes. This is necessary because the minions of politicians regularly misuse car stickers to get free access. The legislators feel that checking their identity cards and making an entry of them in the records for accounting purposes is an insult to them and the position they hold. Besides, how can they, the high and mighty, be made to wait in the queue like commoners, even if it is only for a minute or two!

In 2021, a Janata Dal(S) legislator had moved a calling attention motion in the Assembly to demand preferential treatment at toll plazas. His complaint was that toll booth staff checking his documents amounted to unnecessary harassment and humiliation. The then Public Works Minister C C Patil had assured the House that legislators could henceforth use the emergency lane meant for ambulances at toll booths. In the present Assembly, too, two Congress MLAs P M Narendraswamy and Abbayya Prasad criticised the toll plaza staff for “curtailing their rights” by hindering free movement.

The Speaker urged Narayanaswamy to submit a notice for breach of privilege against the National Highway Authority of India and directed that a separate lane be provided for lawmakers at toll plazas.

It is time the legislators realised that they were elected to work for the people, not to use their power to add to their own privileges. With the introduction of the Fastag electronic toll collection system, the wait time at toll plazas has significantly reduced. Legislators must learn to not only wait in the queue as do those who elected them, but also to pay toll, given that they get a generous travel allowance. The government should withdraw any special treatment extended to them, be it toll-free passage or a separate lane. Legislators already enjoy several perks and privileges. Demands for more, such as a VIP lane, will not go down well with the public.