Will AI create more fake news than it exposes?

Technology to detect AI fakery will evolve and improve, and there will be an arms race. So long as the detection works, the free, ad-supported internet will continue. Readers, listeners and viewers will be able to use their own AIs to find content they like — and a percentage of them may prefer the fakes. After all, the Weekly World News still has an audience.

Still, even assuming the fake detectors work, mainstream news sites will face additional competition. Alternative sites will spoof their content, adding twists — sometimes partisan, sometimes sensational, sometimes sponsored by foreign governments. Some of the most effective competitors might be 98 per cent legitimate, but a 2 per cent fake rate along some critical dimensions, such as coverage of foreign wars or salacious personal scandals, could be significant.

Of course institutions will evolve to limit the scope of these problems. The best and most authentic material will probably end up in highly curated sites, available only on a subscription basis. Perhaps those sites will occasionally make mistakes and post fake material, but their authenticity will be their major selling point.

These sites will work hard to create the kinds of content that AI cannot easily spoof. For instance, columnists with well-known personalities will become more important, relative to more generic but still first-rate writers. Even if an AI can copy the style of Paul Krugman, for example, it cannot be Paul Krugman, and many of Krugman’s readers care what he thinks about an issue. They don’t want the AI cloned version, no matter how high its quality. So media outlets will do more to promote the personal brands of their authors.

These sites will also make their content smarter and more complex. That will make it harder for free, AI-driven sites to produce derivative versions. To give a simple example, Sora, a service from OpenAI, can make a good two-minute video, but making much longer videos may not be cost-effective. So some media outlets might start publishing longer videos.

Or how about podcasts with lots of rapid back-and-forth on complex issues? Again, it’s hard to imagine current versions of AIs engaging in that kind of debate. There will be an arms race here too, with subscription-funded media always trying to stay ahead of the AIs.