9.9% of those fully vaccinated were hospitalised: Study

9.9% of those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 needed hospitalisation: Study

Covishield-vaccinated (96.7%) people showed a higher seropositivity rate compared to individuals who opted for Covaxin (77.1%)

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 25 2021, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 12:12 ist
A health worker marks a vial of Covishield. Credit: AFP Photo

In a yet-to-be peer reviewed study conducted by the ICMR and Odisha-based health care centres, 274 people, out of a sample comprising of 361 volunteers, who were fully vaccinated (received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine) tested positive for the coronavirus, however only 9 per cent of those required hospitalisation.

The preliminary analysis from the study shows that test samples, collected between March 1 and June 10, may have yielded a positive result as the country was the worst of the second Covid-19 wave at that point, according to a Times of India report.

The participants had also completed their 14-day window following the jab, the time in which antibodies are expected to develop

The ICMR study revealed 83% exhibited symptoms, and 9.9 per cent of the symptomatic cases needed hospitalisation and one, of these 27 who were hospitalised, passed away.

The findings of this study, although on a small sample size, is key if it is a genuine indication of reduction of severity in Covid-19 infections. In the study, despite 76% of those fully vaccinated testing positive, vaccination seemed to have reduced the severity of infection with one death recorded among the 27 who were hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Covishield-vaccinated (96.7%) people showed a higher seropositivity rate compared to individuals who opted for Covaxin (77.1%).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID019
ICMR
Odisha

What's Brewing

How to link passport number with vaccine certificate

How to link passport number with vaccine certificate

Did you know the Olympics had to be called off thrice?

Did you know the Olympics had to be called off thrice?

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

For Roger Federer, all roads lead to Wimbledon

For Roger Federer, all roads lead to Wimbledon

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

 