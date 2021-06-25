9.9% of those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 needed hospitalisation: Study

In a yet-to-be peer reviewed study conducted by the ICMR and Odisha-based health care centres, 274 people, out of a sample comprising of 361 volunteers, who were fully vaccinated (received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine) tested positive for the coronavirus, however only 9 per cent of those required hospitalisation.
The preliminary analysis from the study shows that test samples, collected between March 1 and June 10, may have yielded a positive result as the country was the worst of the second Covid-19 wave at that point, according to a Times of India report.
The participants had also completed their 14-day window following the jab, the time in which antibodies are expected to develop
The ICMR study revealed 83% exhibited symptoms, and 9.9 per cent of the symptomatic cases needed hospitalisation and one, of these 27 who were hospitalised, passed away.
The findings of this study, although on a small sample size, is key if it is a genuine indication of reduction of severity in Covid-19 infections. In the study, despite 76% of those fully vaccinated testing positive, vaccination seemed to have reduced the severity of infection with one death recorded among the 27 who were hospitalised.
Meanwhile, Covishield-vaccinated (96.7%) people showed a higher seropositivity rate compared to individuals who opted for Covaxin (77.1%).
