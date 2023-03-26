ISRO launches largest LVM3 rocket with 36 satellites

ISRO launches India’s largest LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites from Sriharikota

  • Mar 26 2023, 09:12 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched India’s largest LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites from Sriharikota on Sunday morning.

India's LVM3 lifted off with 36 satellites of the UK-based "OneWeb" from the rocket port here.

The 43.5-metre tall LVM3 rocket that weighs 643 ton is carrying 36 satellites, totally weighing 5,805 kg or about 5.8 ton. It blasted off from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 9 a.m.

ISRO named the mission as LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 Mission.

More to follow...

 

 

ISRO

