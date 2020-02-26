Stress too comes with a positive effect, reveals study

Like everything else, stress too comes with a positive effect!

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Feb 26 2020, 14:19pm ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 14:21pm ist
A new study has thrown some positive light on stress and depression suggesting that despite all of its negative effects, stress still benefits people socially. The study was published in the journal Stress and Health. In a study, a team of scientists including Penn State researchers found that experiencing stress made people both more likely to give and receive emotional support from another person. This was true on the day they experienced the stressor as well as the following day.

Researchers suggest that while stress can certainly lead to negative health outcomes, there are potential benefits, as well. Researchers further asserted that while the negative effects of stress -- such as heart disease, compromised immune function and depressive symptoms -- are well-documented, they were curious if there were potential benefits to stress, such as emotional support. 

