NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

A NASA astronaut and flight engineer for the ISS (International Space Station) expeditions 53 & 54 for Союз МС-06 has been sharing magnificent views of the blue planet from outer space.

Mark T Vande Hei took to Twitter to share his view of the Himalayas on a 'clear, bright day'.

Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

He also shared images from onboard capturing clouds formed by the high winds passing over the Aleutian Islands.

Check out the cross-hatch pattern of the clouds formed by the high winds passing over the Aleutian Islands. #SpaceIsCloserThanYouThink pic.twitter.com/X2Eoa9cub1 — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 1, 2021

The astronaut revealed some funny and interesting 'behind the scenes' moments of what went on before his crew got on board too.