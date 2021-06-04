NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

A NASA astronaut and flight engineer for the ISS (International Space Station) expeditions 53 & 54 for Союз МС-06 has been sharing magnificent views of the blue planet from outer space.
Mark T Vande Hei took to Twitter to share his view of the Himalayas on a 'clear, bright day'.
Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF
— Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021
He also shared images from onboard capturing clouds formed by the high winds passing over the Aleutian Islands.
Check out the cross-hatch pattern of the clouds formed by the high winds passing over the Aleutian Islands. #SpaceIsCloserThanYouThink pic.twitter.com/X2Eoa9cub1
— Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 1, 2021
The astronaut revealed some funny and interesting 'behind the scenes' moments of what went on before his crew got on board too.
Ahoy from the greatest ship of them all, the @Space_Station!
I get to wear this awesome accessory during medical scans of our eyes that capture detailed views of our retinas. This both monitors our health and provides important data to scientists. pic.twitter.com/2DHxmT1hqH
— Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) May 19, 2021
