NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

The astronaut has been sharing pictures from his space adventures on Twitter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 13:41 ist
The Himalayas as seen from the ISS. Credit: Twitter/@Astro_Sabot

A NASA astronaut and flight engineer for the ISS (International Space Station) expeditions 53 & 54 for Союз МС-06 has been sharing magnificent views of the blue planet from outer space.

Mark T Vande Hei took to Twitter to share his view of the Himalayas on a 'clear, bright day'.

He also shared images from onboard capturing clouds formed by the high winds passing over the Aleutian Islands.

The astronaut revealed some funny and interesting 'behind the scenes' moments of what went on before his crew got on board too.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NASA
Himalayas
ISS

What's Brewing

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

 