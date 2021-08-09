Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

NASA is offering simulated experience of living in Mars

NASA is now offering a Mars-like experience in its Johnson Space Center at Houston for a whole year

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 15:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Wondered what life may be like if you were actually on Mars? You may have to wait only little to actually experience it without making it there.

NASA is now offering a Mars-like experience in its Johnson Space Center at Houston for a whole year to four people. This is part of NASA’s Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog mission which helps scientists prepare to eventually send astronauts to Mars.

“Mars is calling! 📲 Applications are open to participate in a rare and unique opportunity: the first one-year analog mission in a habitat to simulate life on a distant world, beginning Fall 2022,” NASA tweeted adding a link to know more about it.

In the programme, the selected four will be living and working in Mars Dune Alpha which is a 1,700-square-foot module 3D-printed by ICON.

The crew will not just live there for a year, they will undergo a simulated experience of a Mars mission including its challenges. With limited communication with their families, the crew members will also experience resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.

“The analog is critical for testing solutions to meet the complex needs of living on the Martian surface” Grace Douglas, lead scientist for NASA’s Advanced Food Technology research effort at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston said

“Simulations on Earth will help us understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will face before they go,” he added.

So, who can apply?

Those with a master’s degree in a science, engineering or math or with pilot experience can apply. Applicants should be between the age group of 30 to 35 years, in good health, proficient in English, and non-smokers. Only permanent US residents and American citizens are eligible to apply.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NASA
Mars
Space
World news

What's Brewing

Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?

Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?

Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

Massive forest fire in Greece burning for 7th day

Massive forest fire in Greece burning for 7th day

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio

But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

 