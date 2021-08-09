NASA is offering simulated experience of living in Mars

Wondered what life may be like if you were actually on Mars? You may have to wait only little to actually experience it without making it there.

NASA is now offering a Mars-like experience in its Johnson Space Center at Houston for a whole year to four people. This is part of NASA’s Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog mission which helps scientists prepare to eventually send astronauts to Mars.

“Mars is calling! 📲 Applications are open to participate in a rare and unique opportunity: the first one-year analog mission in a habitat to simulate life on a distant world, beginning Fall 2022,” NASA tweeted adding a link to know more about it.

In the programme, the selected four will be living and working in Mars Dune Alpha which is a 1,700-square-foot module 3D-printed by ICON.

The crew will not just live there for a year, they will undergo a simulated experience of a Mars mission including its challenges. With limited communication with their families, the crew members will also experience resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.

“The analog is critical for testing solutions to meet the complex needs of living on the Martian surface” Grace Douglas, lead scientist for NASA’s Advanced Food Technology research effort at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston said.

“Simulations on Earth will help us understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will face before they go,” he added.

So, who can apply?

Those with a master’s degree in a science, engineering or math or with pilot experience can apply. Applicants should be between the age group of 30 to 35 years, in good health, proficient in English, and non-smokers. Only permanent US residents and American citizens are eligible to apply.