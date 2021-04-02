Speak Out: April 2, 2021

Speak Out: April 2, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 02 2021, 04:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 04:43 ist

Launching an attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that she has now realised that contesting from Nandigram was a mistake. Addressing two back-to-back rallies in Bengal, Modi also exuded confidence in BJP’s success in the Assembly elections saying that Mamata’s actions were a clear indication of the things to come.

