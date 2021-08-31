Speak Out: August 31, 2021

Speak Out: August 31, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 31 2021, 05:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 05:44 ist

Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday, alleging that his BJP was indulging in vindictive politics. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh claimed that the BJP was also attempting to trigger chaos among the people of West Bengal, because of which he joined the TMC.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
TMC
BJP
Mamata Banerjee
Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Excited fans return to US Open but confront long lines

Excited fans return to US Open but confront long lines

India cross their best medal haul at Paralympics

India cross their best medal haul at Paralympics

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

In a big milestone, leaded petrol runs out of gas: UN

In a big milestone, leaded petrol runs out of gas: UN

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

 