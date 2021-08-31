Speak Out: August 31, 2021

Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday, alleging that his BJP was indulging in vindictive politics. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh claimed that the BJP was also attempting to trigger chaos among the people of West Bengal, because of which he joined the TMC.
