Speak Out: December 15, 2022

Speak Out: December 15, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2022, 06:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 06:33 ist

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday took objection to actor Deepika Padukone's costume in a song of Bollywood film Pathaan and said if certain scenes are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about its screening.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Narottam Mishra
pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

WHO chief hopes Covid won't be emergency next year

WHO chief hopes Covid won't be emergency next year

Jr NTR, Ram Charan top UK’s South Asian celebrity list

Jr NTR, Ram Charan top UK’s South Asian celebrity list

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

 