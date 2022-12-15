Speak Out: December 15, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday took objection to actor Deepika Padukone's costume in a song of Bollywood film Pathaan and said if certain scenes are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about its screening.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'
Peru declares nationwide state of emergency
WHO chief hopes Covid won't be emergency next year
Jr NTR, Ram Charan top UK’s South Asian celebrity list
Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy
Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand
Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border