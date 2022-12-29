Speak Out: December 29, 2022

On Tuesday, while speaking at a function organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) with an RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana at Bihar’s Sasaram district, Pradhan had said that the Centre is working on new books which will bring out the true picture of India to the world.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India
At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy
Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira
ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation
Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts
Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year
28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota