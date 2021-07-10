Speak Out: July 10, 2021

Speak Out: July 10, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 10 2021, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 02:00 ist

Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the chemicals and fertilizers minister on Friday. Mandaviya, a BJP leader from Gujarat's Saurashtra region, replaced D V Sadananda Gowda, who was dropped from the Council of Ministers in the cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. On Thursday, Mandaviya had taken charge as the health and family welfare minister.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Mansukh Mandaviya
Chemicals

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 