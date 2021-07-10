Speak Out: July 10, 2021

Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the chemicals and fertilizers minister on Friday. Mandaviya, a BJP leader from Gujarat's Saurashtra region, replaced D V Sadananda Gowda, who was dropped from the Council of Ministers in the cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. On Thursday, Mandaviya had taken charge as the health and family welfare minister.
