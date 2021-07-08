Speak Out: July 8, 2021

Speak Out: July 8, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 08 2021, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 02:37 ist

Effecting a major rejig in the second year of his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers from his Council of Ministers including those handling key portfolios of health, education, telecom, IT and Information and Broadcasting and 46 inducted with 36 new faces including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal and Narayan Rane.

