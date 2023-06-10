Speak Out: June 10, 2023

DHNS
  • Jun 10 2023, 05:50 ist
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday said revision of school textbooks will be done this year itself in the interest of the students.

He said the matter will be soon placed before the Cabinet to seek its consent.

The Congress in its poll manifesto had promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap National Education Policy (NEP).
 

