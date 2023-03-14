Speak Out: March 14, 2023

The Parliament on Monday witnessesed a rocky start to the second leg of the Budget Session after three BJP MPs—Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi in the Lok Sabha and Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha—condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy in London and demanded that the leader apologise on the floor of the House.

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Read more