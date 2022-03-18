Speak Out: March 18, 2022

Speak Out: March 18, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 18 2022, 05:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 05:28 ist

Uttar Pradesh Acting-Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended 'Holika Dahan' programme in Gorakhpur on March 17. "People have started playing Holi from March 10 onwards itself. I want to thank you for choosing a government of law and order. This election showed that truth will always triumph," CM Yogi added.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

