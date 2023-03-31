Speak Out: March 31, 2023

A video showing a 55-year-old BJP MLA in Tripura allegedly watching porn in his mobile phone inside the State Assembly has gone viral, drawing strong criticism from the Opposition parties. The video, which was recorded by someone sitting close to him inside the Assembly, showed the MLA, Jadav Lal Debnath scrolling through his mobile phone and pausing to allegedly watch porn content. Debnath represents the Bagbssa Assembly constituency.

