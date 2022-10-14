Speak Out: October 14, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday blamed India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the issues plaguing Kashmir and credited the Narendra Modi government for solving them by removing Article 370. Speaking at an event to flag off the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Gaurav Yatra' in poll-bound Gujarat, Shah also said the Congress used to taunt his party over the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya but work on it was now in progress.

Read more