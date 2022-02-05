5 podcasts on design, architecture

Design is everywhere and in everything. It is in the handle of your teacup, the stairs you take to your office, the interface of your favourite gaming website, and the lettering used on the packaging of toys. Design is as much about looks as it is about functionality. Listen to these podcasts to broaden your perspective about design and architecture.

99% Invisible

With a library of more than 470 episodes, ‘99% Invisible’ offers the most diverse set of topics on design and architecture to tune in to. Award-winning American producer Roman Mars unravels the good, bad and ugly of the design world in this weekly series that has been running for a decade. Find out the worst video games ever made and why they were so bad. Or, how technology is upending the art of interior designing. There is even an episode on the history of fortune cookies.

Scratching the Surface

Jarret Fuller started this award-winning podcast in 2016 when he was studying design criticism and practice at the Maryland Institute of Arts, Baltimore. He would interview experts on the subject every fortnight.

The podcast had grown from strength to strength since and expanded its scope to include topics like architecture, writing on design, and strategic design. Jarret, a designer based in Brooklyn, New York City, has so far produced 206 episodes and interviewed more than 150 professionals.

The Second Studio

Honest, humorous, and irrelevant. That’s how hosts David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet like to describe their weekly show, ‘The Second Studio’.

The designer duo from New York felt the media coverage of design and architecture was over-simplified and stereotypical and that inspired them to start the podcast. Today, it features a variety of segments — Guest interviews, Design reviews, Design Companion (guides for architecture clients and design enthusiasts), After Hours (casual conversations), and Fellow Designers (reviews of buildings and other projects). Among these, After Hours features ruthless, explicit and humorous content.

The show is 271 episodes old and has consistently featured on the list of best podcasts on design. It was formerly known as ‘The Midnight Charlette’.

Archgyan

“I am always picking up on some much-needed skills to survive as an architect these days,” writes founder Manish Paul Simon on the official website. Because that is what the show is about. Here, Paul, who is a BArch graduate from the School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada, interviews designers and architects across India and the world such as James Law, renowned architect and creator of the philosophy Cybertecture, Jose Oliviera, popular automation strategist, and Gautam Tewari, co-founder of Trezi, India’s first VR Platform for the building industry. The podcast was launched in 2018.

Archispeak

Very few podcasts delve into the ups and downs of the design and architecture profession and Archispeak is one of them. The podcast took birth a decade ago when US-based architects Evan Troxel and Cormac Phalen decided to talk about their profession twice a month. In the recent episodes, they have discussed career tips for AEC(Architecture, Engineering and Construction) and the burnout they experience.

The podcast also features general topics like work-life balance and job hunting to appeal to a wider audience.

(These podcasts are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms.)