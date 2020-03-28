Apple Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X: Let your imagination run wild at home during COVID-19 lockdown

With most of the world under lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, people are forced to work from home. But, in most houses, there will be a lack of proper infrastructure and this will affect professionals such as freelance multimedia content editors and creative artists to deliver quality work.

Now, Apple has announced to offer a 90-day Final Cut Pro X trial for free. Previously, it used to offer just 30 days, but due to the current predicament, the Cupertino-based company is giving extra 60 days grace period, wherein users can make full use of the advanced video editing tools for free.

This is also a good opportunity for children and young adults not just to unlock their creative side and also improve their skill sets in terms of multimedia content editing.

Some of the highlight features of Final Cut Pro X is that users can edit full-resolution 8K videos, 360-degree VR videos and offers advanced colour grading tools and support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) videos. Not just editing, people can even create VR content with the ability to import, edit and deliver 360-degree video on Apple devices.

Besides the Final Cut Pro X, Apple is also offering a similar deal with Logic Pro X, a first for the music production service. It offers massive collections of effects and instruments. It also offfers high-end reverb that lets users add space and depth to tracks by simulating a wide range of real and unnatural acoustic spaces.



The latest performance update to Logic Pro X takes full advantage of the unprecedented power of the all-new Mac Pro (Picture credit: Apple)



It also offers authentic re-creations of three of the most sought-after analog hardware EQs, the company claims. Users can add rhythmic movement to any track by arranging filters, effects and independent step sequencers to control treatments over time.

There are a lot more features in Logic Pro X to develop music (audio & video) and other creative content.

Interested people just have type-in their name, email address and country on Apple's sign-up page, then click 'Download free trial'. This one-time offer is available even to customers who have already downloaded the free 30-day trial of Final Cut Pro X.



Apple Final Cut Pro X sign-up webpage



As of now, the Final Cut Pro X’s 90-day free trial is available (here) for sign-up and the Logic Pro X’s will go live (here) in the coming days.

If you liked either of the Apple Final Cut Pro X or the Logic Pro X, you can buy it for Rs 24,900 and Rs 15,500, respectively.

