Back up your G Drive storage, Google to shut inactive Gmail IDs in 2021

Search engine giant, Google, earlier in the month said it will end to offer free unlimited storage to its Photos app users in June 2021. Now, the company will remove the inactive Gmail IDs the same timeline next year.

"We’re introducing new policies for consumer accounts that are either inactive or over their storage limit across Gmail, Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard files) and/or Photos to better align with common practices across the industry," Google said.

After June 1, 2021, if the user has been inactive on Gmail and related services (mentioned above) for more than two years, will no longer use the email service and lose the Gmail users ID. Also, it will delete all the contents in them permanently.

Google added that active Gmail users, who have excess storage beyond 15GB for two years, are advised to either back up their data or upgrade to Google One's subscription plan to continue to use the cloud storage.



Google One service website (screen-grab)



For the uninitiated, Google One service offers monthly (Rs 130)/annual (Rs 1,300) fees for 100GB and beyond. For 200GB and 2TB, consumers have to pay Rs 2,100 (Rs 210/month) and Rs 6,500 (Rs 650/month) for yearly plans, respectively. These can be shared with family members as well.

In a related development, Google is bringing new smart features' settings in Gmail.

"You’ll see a new setting for controlling whether your data in Gmail, Meet and Chat can be used to offer “smart” features in these and other Google products. Think: tabbed inbox, Smart Compose and Smart Reply in Gmail; reminders when your bills are due in the Google Assistant; and restaurant reservations in Google Maps," said Maalika Manoharan Product Manager, Gmail.



New smart features on the Gmail application. Credit: Google



With this, Gmail users will get the ability to turn on (or not) some of these individual smart features. These new setting options are designed to reduce the work of understanding and managing that process and improve the user experience.

