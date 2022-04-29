Buzz around India Art Fair is music to Kiran Nadar's ears

Delhi's art circuit is abuzz with excitement these days, with the India Art Fair back in a physical format at the sprawling NSIC Exhibition Grounds. There are shows to catch, local and international artists to meet and parties to attend before the jamboree ends on May 1.

Kiran Nadar, founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Arts (KNMA), the first private museum exhibiting modern and contemporary art from India, is happy that Indian Art Fair is being held this year.

"Many foreign galleries have not been able to participate this year due to pandemic and time constraints, but continuing with the endeavour is very important for Indian art," said Nadar speaking to DH. "I would urge everyone interested in art to attend the event. Just wander around and enjoy the creativity. I will be visiting a few galleries at the art fair to look at and learn from talented young contemporary artists who have a new vocabulary."

Nadar, who is married to HCL founder Shiv Nadar, was voted one of the 100 most influential people in the contemporary art world by the UK-based ArtReview.

A staunch believer in the democratisation of art, Kiran Nadar wishes people would visit museums and galleries more often. "Art is important for building national character," said Nadar. "Despite its rich art heritage, India does not have a museum culture. My exposure to art began when I visited museums during my holidays abroad. I spent hours at the MoMA, the Guggenheim, the Louvre and the Victoria Albert.

"Delhi as the capital city should have more art for public view so that everyone can enjoy it. That is the purpose of museums so that people who cannot afford to buy and collect can view art. I wish more people set up museums."

Nadar is now building a museum of art in Aerocity in Gurugram, NCR, that will take about three years to complete.

One of the most prominent art collectors in the country, Nadar regrets a shortage of serious art collectors and a lack of genuine interest in art.

"The number of collectors who are committed to art is small. However, with greater awareness, more people, especially the young, are becoming interested in art, which is a positive sign." Nadar said her focus had shifted from collecting art for personal reasons to collecting for a bigger cause like the KNMA.

While NFTs are the most significant thing in the art world now, Nadar has yet to add any NFTs to her collection.

"I don't understand them even though people are always discussing them these days. I don't think I will be tempted to buy an NFT anytime soon. I prefer real art."

Nadar's most recent purchases are two Raja Ravi Varma paintings she bought a couple of months ago.

"I appreciate that NFTs have a certain authentication value. Nobody can fake the work since a unique ID is generated for each piece of art, a digital certificate of authenticity."

Two exhibitions are concurrently on at KNMA, New Delhi. A tribute to artist-pedagogue Somnath Hore and "Convergence—A Panorama of Photography's French Connections in India."

(The author is a lifestyle, celebrity, and travel feature writer who has worked in a senior capacity with leading publishing houses.)