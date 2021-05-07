CoWin vaccine registration system gets new security feature

The Indian government earlier in the month kicked off the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive enabling all citizens aged above 18 years old eligible for inoculation.

A problem has cropped up in the registration process that prevents beneficiaries from getting vaccinated. It has come to light that several people who have registered on CoWin website (& app) have failed to get vaccinated to notified date and time. But, the vaccinator at the designated healthcare centre has marked them as vaccinated and the former would receive the confirmation message even though they did not get the jab. This will prevent people from getting vaccinated again.

Now, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced a new security feature that will avoid such confusion going forward from May 8.

Those who have registered themselves on the CoWin website (or the app), will get a four-digit security code and the person has to provide this number to the vaccinator. The four-digit security code will be printed in the appointment acknowledgement slip and the citizen will also get the same code via SMS on the registered mobile number.

The doctor/nurse has to compulsorily update the Covid portal with the given number and only then proceed to inject the vaccine. If the security code is not updated to the portal, citizen won't get any certification. Once done, the beneficiary will get the confirmation along with a certificate that he/she has been vaccinated.

