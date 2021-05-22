Deccan Herald-Prajavani Covid-19 Relief Fund

In the year since Covid-19 arrived on our shores, Karnataka has seen well over 23 lakh cases and more than 24,000 deaths. In a particularly cruel second wave, the virus has ripped through our state again: in just over two months, it has killed more than 12,000 people and sickened lakhs more, These are just the official figures - the real picture is much more grim.

And while the loss of life is tragic, the loss of livelihoods will leave a scar that is equally difficult to heal. During the lockdown last year, seven in 10 people surveyed in the state were unemployed; at least one lakh women garment workers have lost their jobs since the pandemic began. The loss of jobs as a result of this second wave could cripple families for years to come.

Given this scenario, Deccan Herald and Prajavani are supporting NGOs engaged in Covid-19 relief and livelihood generation. Every contribution you make will directly benefit those who need your help in these tough times.

So we urge you to make a donation, no matter how small, and come together to show the world the power of good. Names of those contributing Rs 1,000 and above will be published in these columns. The contributions are eligible under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Contributions can be made through online transfer to DECCANHERALD-PRAJAVANI RELIEF TRUST, Canara Bank, Cantonment Branch; A/C No. 0404101200385, IFSC: CNRB0000404.

All donors are requested to send their name, address and contact details to dept.finc@printersmysore.co.in as this will enable us to identify the donor and send the receipt.