Foldable Google Pixel phone may launch this year

Amid the rumours of Pixel 5a launching next month, reports have emerged that Google is on track to unveil the company's first-ever foldable mobile later this year.

Unlike the previous Pixel phones, whose specifications and design information leaked much before the launch, the details of Pixel Fold (it has such a nice ring to it, right?) have been very scarce on the web.

Now, BGR citing a reliable industry insider with knowledge of Google's work has claimed that the Mountain View company will indeed showcase the innovative premium Pixel phone with a foldable display. The tipster also revealed that Google is already laying groundwork more advanced Pixel phone with a rollable screen and if things go as planned, it might debut next year.

For now, reports from South Korea have indicated that Google has signed a deal with Samsung Display for delivery of critical components including flexible OLED and UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) cover, which will go on top of the display for protection against scratches.

It is said that Google's Pixel Fold will bend in-ward and when unfurled it will have a 7.6-inch widescreen.

It should be noted that Google has been steadily adding OS-level support for phones with foldable displays since Android 10 in 2019 and continued with more improvements in the following year with Android 11. Some include split-screen features, automatic portrait, and landscape orientation, app continuity from small cover screen to wide display inside. App icons look bigger and when the screen is fully opened, it covers the entire screen to offer an immersive experience.

Google has opened a dedicated webpage (here) for developers to test apps on emulators and Android Studio's Android Virtual Device, so they work seamlessly on commercial phones with foldable or rollable displays.

Must read | Google likely to unveil mid-range Pixel 5a phone in August 2021

With Pixel Fold, we might see more native foldable display-optimized features in Android 12 and future OS updates.

Word on the street is that Google Pixel Fold may launch along with Pixel 6, 6 Pro in the fall either in October or November. In August, we can expect the Pixel 5a to make its debut.

Must read | Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro features surface online ahead of launch

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.