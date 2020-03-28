Gadgets Weekly: Mi 10, Huawei P40 series and more

Due to the global coronavirus outbreak, most of the countries, in a bid to control the spread of the pandemic, are under lockdown. Expectedly, there has been a very low number of product announcements this week (March 22-28). All the companies to avoid crowding of people, hosted online-only events to unveil new phones and related accessories.

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

U&i Pencil 6-in-1 speaker



U&i Pencil 6-in-1 speaker (Picture credit: U&i)



Technology company U&i has launched a new 6 in 1 multi-functional Bluetooth speaker. It comes loaded with features like Memory Card Reader, Power Bank, Portable Speaker, Torch and FM Radio.

The in-built Power Bank feature allows faster charging with long standby backup. It also comprises a high-quality speaker that offers a playtime of up to 10 hours with the support of an inbuilt 2000 mAh battery. It has an inbuilt USB port and Micro SD port to use a micro SD card for playing music. The newly launched device is perfect for outdoor picnics and can be easily connected to a laptop, tablet, phone, and other gadgets. It costs Rs 2,899 and comes in Black and Brown colours.

Huawei P40 series



Huawei P40 series camera hardware (Picture: Huawei/Twitter)



Huawei's new P40 phone series comes in three variants-- generic P40, standard P40 Pro and top-end P40 Pro+.

All the three are powered by Huawei Kirin 990 5G (2.86GhzCortex-A76 x 2 + 2.36Ghz Cortex-A76 x 2 + 1.95Ghz Cortex-A55 x 4) chipset backed by dedicated Dual Big Core + Tiny Core Neural-network Processing Unit(NPU) and Mali-G76MP16 graphics engine.

However, the similarities between the P40 series models end there. For the asking price, they come with really good Leica-powered photography hardware, long-lasting battery and premium build quality and top-notch display.

Xiaomi Mi 10 series

Xiaomi unveiled three new Mi 10 series phones. Highlight features of the new devices are camera, high battery capacity with super-fast battery charging and powerful Qualcomm chipsets.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature 6.67-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) AMOLED screen, 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Kryo 585 cores--2.84GHz Prime Cortex A77 core + 2.42GHz Gold Cortex A77 core x 3 + 1.8GHz Cortex A55 ) with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, 4,500mAh battery with 65W charger (Mi 10 Pro model) and 4780mAh cell (Mi 10) with 30W charger support.



The new Mi 10 Pro series launched (Picture credit: Xiaomi)



As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Mi 10 Pro boasts-primary 108MP camera (with 1/ 1.33-inch Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 8P lens) + 12MP 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor (with 1.4um for 2x zoom and portrait)+ 8MP telephoto lens (for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, OIS)+ 20MP 117-degree ( ultra-wide-angle lens, 8k at 30fps, 4k 60fps, 960fps at 720p).

Whereas, Mi 10 has pretty same imaging hardware except that it has a 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens instead of 20MP in the Mi 10 Pro.

On the other hand, Mi 10 Lite features a 6.57-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, Adreno 620 graphics engine, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage and a 4160mAh with 20W fast charging.

