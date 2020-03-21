Gadgets Weekly: New iPad Pro, Galaxy A41 and more

Top technology majors Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, among others, launched a new line of smartphones, and related accessories this week (March 15-21).

Apple brings new iPad Pro and MacBook Air series

The 2020-series iPad Pro comes in two sizes-- 11-inch and 12.9-inch-- with edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and supports P3 wide colour, which lets users see photos, videos, apps and games in vivid, true-to-life detail. With ProMotion technology, the iPad Pro's screen automatically adjusts the display refresh rate up to 120 Hz for ultra-smooth scrolling and responsiveness. It is powered by the new Apple A12Z Bionic chipset, which is said to several times powerful and efficient than the predecessor. The company also adds the new iPad Pro is powerful than most laptops in the market.

It comes integrated with game-changing LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner, which will set a new standard for tablets in the industry. The LiDAR scanner comes handy for accurately measuring the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away and Apple says, it works both indoors and outdoors, and operates at the photon level at nano-second speeds. In India, the new iPad Pro price starts Rs 71,900.



The new 2020-series MacBook (Picture Credit: Apple)



On the other hand, the new MacBook Air flaunts a 13-inch Retina display with 4 million pixels. Inside, it houses the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz. The new MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster performance when compared to the previous generation. And with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, MacBook Air now delivers up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, so graphics-intensive activities like playing games and editing video are faster than ever. Its price starts at Rs 92,990.

Xiaomi wireless charging power bank

The new Mi Wireless Power Bank comes with two-way 18W fast charging on both USB Type-A output port and USB Type-C input port. It also supports simultaneous charge on two mobile devices.

The Mi 10000mAH Wireless Power Bank uses high-quality lithium polymer batteries that ensure longevity and a higher standard of safety. The power bank also comes with a non-skid wireless charging surface/pad.



The new Mi wireless power bank (Picture Credit: Xiaomi India)



Xiaomi's new Mi 10000mAh wireless power bank features best in class 12 layers of circuit chip protection across voltage, temperature, current and electrostatic anomalies,the company said. It costs Rs 2,499 and will be available in Black colour on Mi.com, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.

Samsung Galaxy A41

The new Galaxy A41 sports a glossy shell on the back with vertically aligned three camera sensors in the left corner at the top. On the front, it features a 6.1-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor as the base and a small drop-notch at the top, which houses the 25MP selfie (f/2.2) snapper.



The new Galaxy A41 series (Picture Credit: Samsung)



The primary camera module on the back houses three sensors-- main 48MP(f/2.2), 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2) and 5MP depth camera (f/2.4) for portrait pictures.

Motorola Razr

The new Razr is the modern avatar of the retro hit flip phone of the same namesake. The former retains the clamshell exterior design but offers wider screen. Also, it doesn't feature any physical keypad inside, instead, the company has equipped the new Razr with an advanced full-fledged foldable screen.

When unfurled, it opens into a big 6.2-inch pOLED-based (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. On the front, it has a smaller 2.7-inch (600 x 800pp) gOLED screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. It comes particularly handy to see call notifications and messages without the need for opening the phone.



The new Motorola Razr flip phone with true flexible screen (Picture credit: Motorola India)



Also, Motorola claims there is no discernible physical crease at the partition. And, the space between the hinge holding the top and bottom panel has very less gap. This type of hinge design allows Razr to close with both sides perfectly flush, a cohesive design that also protects the main display. It costs Rs 1,24,999

Nokia 8.3 5G and more

Nokia 8.3 sports a 6.81-inch FHD+ punch-hole screen display with PureDisplay technology and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as the power button.

Underneath, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 76, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable), runs Android 10 OS.

As far as photography is concerned, it houses a feature-rich quad rear camera module-- with a 64MP main rear camera backed by ZEISS Optics, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor with support for Video HDR and 4K Ultra HD support in addition to action camera mode and ZEISS cinematic effects.

HMD Global is offering the Nokia 8.3 5G in Polar Night colour variant for €599 (approx. Rs 47,900) for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and an 8GB RAM +128GB storage for €649 (roughly Rs 51,900).

Besides Nokia 8.3, HMD Global unveiled new Nokia 5.3, 1.3 Android Go edition and Nokia 5310.

