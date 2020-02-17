Google Pixel 5 with weird camera design surface online

The photo of Google's 2020-based Pixel 5's prototype has been leaked online.

Popular video blogger Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech fame has posted a clip featuring the Pixel 5 test model picture on YouTube.

The phone looks really weird, particularly the awkward camera on the back. It has a U-shaped module with three camera sensors and LED flash middle, wherein the outlook design comes off as a 'wow emoji' depicting a human face with open mouth.

However, the Google Pixel fans and tech critics weren't exactly shared the same excitement and found it to be awkward and drab.

But, Prosser swears by the image's authenticity as he waited a few days to get confirmation from his second source and only then, went ahead to show off the Pixel 5 prototype on his YouTube channel.

Since this is a prototype, there are chances that Google will have many other test models of the Pixel 5 series and since the product launch is most likely to happen in October, there is lot of time in its hand to finalise the device design.



The Pixel 4 series (Credit: Google)



But, one thing is certain, the 2020 Pixel series phone will come with a minimum of three sensors- one primary camera, a telephoto for zoom and an ultra-wide-angle lens, which was sorely missed in the Pixel 4 and probably why Apple iPhone 11 Pro was crowned top camera phone of 2019.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Other expected features of the Pixel 5 series include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a bigger battery than the predecessor. More details of the Pixel 5 are likely to flood the internet mostly a few months before October.

In a related development, Google is expected to announce Pixel 4a, a budget version of the original Pixel 4 at the I/O 2020 event in May 2020

