Google Play 2020: Top most popular Android apps, games of the year in India

As the year draws to a close, Google Play has listed the top most popular games and applications people loved in India. Yes, 2020 was one bizarre year, which no one expected the emergence of Covid-19 from Wuhan who spread around the world to ruin millions of people's health and livelihood.

Many would like to forget soon and look forward to the new 2021 with a hope for better prospects. But, we can't neglect the fact 2020 also brought people closer to each other after a long time. Thanks to lockdown, all including me were able to understand the value of people around us. We got to know more about our loved ones and also, for many bachelors, the long separation made them realise the value of their family members.

Also, Covid-19-induced lockdown also pushed the need for efficient service delivering apps, while OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming apps, Yoga & wellness apps, and gaming applications gave us deserved distraction from the pandemic. So, here is list of all the top apps and games that found their way to people's phones in India.

Best App of 2020

Google's Winner- Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa

User's Choice- Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More



Microsoft Office app on Google Play store



Best apps for Fun

Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts - Pratilipi FM

Moj - Short Video App

MX TakaTak

Reface

VITA

Best apps for Personal Growth

apna - Job Search | Job Groups | Rozgaar

Bolkar Indian Audio Question Answer GK education

Mindhouse - Modern Meditation

MyStore - Create your Online Dukaan in 15 seconds

Writco — Publish & Write Stories, Poems, Quotes

Best apps for Everyday Essentials

Koo: Follow Interesting Indians

Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More

The Pattern

Zelish: 1K Recipes, Meal Plan & Grocery Shopping

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Best Hidden Gems

Chef Buddy: Smart App for Chefs & Food Businesses

Finshots - Financial News made simple

Flyx - The Social Network About Movies & TV Shows

goDutch - India’s expense splitting app

Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa

Best App for Good

InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & Depression

Best Games of 2020

Google's choice: Legends of Runeterra

Users' choice: World Cricket Championship 3 - WCC3



World Cricket Championship 3 - WCC3 on Google Play store.



Best competitive games

Bullet Echo

KartRider Rush+

Legends of Runeterra

Rumble Hockey

Top War: Battle Game

Best Innovative games

Fancade

Genshin Impact

Minimal Dungeon RPG

Ord.

Sandship: Crafting Factory

Best Casual games

Asian Cooking Star: New Restaurant & Cooking Games

EverMerge

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

Tuscany Villa

Best Indie games

Cookies Must Die

Maze Machina

Motorsport Manager Online

Reventure

Sky: Children of the Light

