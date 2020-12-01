Google Play 2020: Top most popular Android apps, games of the year in India

As the year draws to a close, Google Play has listed the top most popular games and applications people loved in India. Yes, 2020 was one bizarre year, which no one expected the emergence of Covid-19 from Wuhan who spread around the world to ruin millions of people's health and livelihood.
Many would like to forget soon and look forward to the new 2021 with a hope for better prospects. But, we can't neglect the fact 2020 also brought people closer to each other after a long time. Thanks to lockdown, all including me were able to understand the value of people around us. We got to know more about our loved ones and also, for many bachelors, the long separation made them realise the value of their family members.
Also, Covid-19-induced lockdown also pushed the need for efficient service delivering apps, while OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming apps, Yoga & wellness apps, and gaming applications gave us deserved distraction from the pandemic. So, here is list of all the top apps and games that found their way to people's phones in India.
Best App of 2020
Google's Winner- Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa
User's Choice- Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More
Best apps for Fun
Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts - Pratilipi FM
Moj - Short Video App
MX TakaTak
Reface
VITA
Best apps for Personal Growth
apna - Job Search | Job Groups | Rozgaar
Bolkar Indian Audio Question Answer GK education
Mindhouse - Modern Meditation
MyStore - Create your Online Dukaan in 15 seconds
Writco — Publish & Write Stories, Poems, Quotes
Best apps for Everyday Essentials
Koo: Follow Interesting Indians
Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More
The Pattern
Zelish: 1K Recipes, Meal Plan & Grocery Shopping
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Best Hidden Gems
Chef Buddy: Smart App for Chefs & Food Businesses
Finshots - Financial News made simple
Flyx - The Social Network About Movies & TV Shows
goDutch - India’s expense splitting app
Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa
Best App for Good
InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & Depression
Best Games of 2020
Google's choice: Legends of Runeterra
Users' choice: World Cricket Championship 3 - WCC3
Best competitive games
Bullet Echo
KartRider Rush+
Legends of Runeterra
Rumble Hockey
Top War: Battle Game
Best Innovative games
Fancade
Genshin Impact
Minimal Dungeon RPG
Ord.
Sandship: Crafting Factory
Best Casual games
Asian Cooking Star: New Restaurant & Cooking Games
EverMerge
Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells
SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
Tuscany Villa
Best Indie games
Cookies Must Die
Maze Machina
Motorsport Manager Online
Reventure
Sky: Children of the Light
