Google to ditch Trusted Contacts location sharing app this year-end

Search engine giant Google is taking down the Trusted Contacts location sharing app from Google Play store and Apple App Store on December 1.

Google cited that the locating sharing is already in use on Google Maps, so the company thought the there is no need for a dedicated app Trusted Contacts and also users can save the storage space.

In December 2016, Google announced the novel safety app Trusted Contacts for mobile phone users that allowed friends and family to share the location.

This offered peace of mind particularly to parents by knowing their teenage children is safe and know exactly where he/she is all time even when the phone goes offline.



Google's Trusted Contacts. Credit: Google



Once the user installs the app, the user can assign 'trusted' status to the closest friends and family. The trusted contacts will be able to see the activity status — whether he/she moved around recently and are online — to quickly know if they're OK.

If the user feels unsafe, he/she can share the actual location with the trusted contacts. And if the trusted contacts are really worried about the user, they can request to see the location.

If everything’s fine, the user can deny the request. But if the user is unable to respond within a reasonable timeframe, the location is shared automatically and the loved ones can determine the best way to help the user.

Now, Google Maps have the same live sharing feature on both Android and iOS devices.

For Android devices:

Open the Google Maps app Maps and sign in.

Tap your profile picture or initial Account Circle and then Location sharing and then New share Add people.

To share your location with someone:

If the other person has a Google Account:

a) Make sure their Gmail address is part of your Google Contacts.

b) Choose how long you want to share your location.

c) Tap the profile of the person you want to share your location with.

If asked about your contacts, give Google Maps permission.

-- Tap Share.

If the other person doesn’t have a Google Account:

a) Tap Copy to clipboard. A link to your location is copied.

b) Paste the link into a message in your text, email, or other messaging app and send it to the person you want to share your location with.

People with this link can find your location for up to 72 hours or less if you choose.

For iPhones and iPads

If they have a Google Account

1. If you haven't already, add their Gmail address to your Google Contacts.

2. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app Maps and sign in.

3. Tap your profile picture or initial Account Circle >> Location sharing >> New share Add people.

4. Choose how long you want to share your location.

5. Tap Select People.

6. If you’re asked about your contacts, give Google Maps access.

7. hoose a person.

8. Tap Share. The person you chose will see that you shared your location with them.

If they don't have a Google Account

To send your location to someone who doesn’t have a Google Account, share your location with a link.

1. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app Maps and sign in. Learn how to sign in.

2. Tap your profile picture or initial Account Circle >> Location sharing >> New share Add people.

3. Tap Message to send via iMessage, or More More, and then select a different app. People with this link will see your real-time location for as long as you choose, up to 72 hours.

