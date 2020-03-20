HMD Global unveils Nokia 8.3 5G, 5.3 and more

Finnish technology major HMD Global Oy was supposed to host product event during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona in February, but to the coronavirus outbreak, it was cancelled.

After a month's delay, HMD Global has finally announced the new phones Nokia 8.3 5G, 5.3, 1.3 and also brought back the retro Nokia 5310 Xpress Music in the modern avatar in Espoo, Finland.

First up, Nokia 8.3 5G, the top-end phone among the lot. The new phone, which will be featured in the James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' (coming to theaters in November 2020), comes with a premium glossy shell on the back.

It flaunts a 6.81-inch FHD+ punch-hole screen display with PureDisplay technology and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as the power button. Underneath, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 76, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable), runs Android 10 OS.

As far as photography is concerned, it houses a feature-rich quad rear camera module-- with a 64MP main rear camera backed by ZEISS Optics, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor with support for Video HDR and 4K Ultra HD support in addition to action camera mode and ZEISS cinematic effects.

With 5G support, the new Nokia 8.3 is a future-ready phone. The Nokia device owners will be able to enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means users can download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be in just a few seconds or directly stream them without any buffering.

Taking inspiration from Iceland Northern lights, HMD Global is offering the Nokia 8.3 5G in Polar Night colour variant for €599 (approx. Rs 47,900) for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and an 8GB RAM +128GB storage for €649 (roughly Rs 51,900).

On the other hand, the new Nokia 5.3 Android One features 6.55-inch HD+ (1600x720p) screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), Android 10, primary quad-camera setup-- 13MP (f/1.8 aperture, LED flash)+ 5MP wide-angle camera + 2MP depth sensor+ 2MP for macro, an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 4,000mAh with 10W charging support.

Initially, It will be offered in 4GB RAM +64GB storage configuration for €189 (approx. Rs 15, 275) in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colours. Whereas, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be released later in the year. Even the Nokia 5.3 is likely to be used in the upcoming James Bond movie.

A Nokia smartphone is all you need. Just ask 00 Agent Nomi.#OnlyGadgetYouNeedhttps://t.co/YzzXk1SD7r pic.twitter.com/V1pfjoZXsa — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) March 19, 2020

The company also unveiled the ultra-budget mobile Nokia 1.3 Go Edition. It promises to deliver modern technology and the brand-new Android 10 (Go edition) OS. It is also one of the first smartphones launching with Camera Go, as well as low-light AI image fusion technology, Gallery Go and a bright HD+ edge-to-edge screen, which is good enough to view contents whether it is indoors or in the bright outdoors.

It sports a 5.71-inch HD+ (1520x720p) display and comes with Snapdragon 215 quad-core chipset, 1GB of RAM, 16GB storage, 8MP main camera on the back, a 5MP selfie camera and a 3000mAh battery.

"One of the first phones to launch with Android 10 (Go edition), the Nokia 1.3 benefits from more speed, more security and millions of apps to get your day going. Plus, you will stay up to date and benefit from an experience that just keeps getting better with a device that will be ready for Android 11 (Go edition)," the company said.

It will be made available three colours-- Cyan, Charcoal and Sand colours- for €95 Euro (approx. Rs. 7,650) and is expected to hit stores in select global regions in early April.

Last but not the least, the new Nokia 5310 keeps the certain key aspects of the original Nokia 5310 Xpress Music and brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio, combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers. The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that’s built to last, keeping you connected day after day, the company claims.

Nokia 5310 will available in dual-tone colourways-- White/Red and Black/Red and hit stores in global markets starting in March 2020 for €39 Euro (around Rs 3,142).

