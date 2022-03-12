Icy treatment for firmer skin, tighter pores

Celebrities like Katy Perry and Justin Beiber are said to be ardent fans of ice globes – facial tools made of glass to reduce puffiness and promote brighter-looking skin.

Ice globes come in pairs. These are typically made of borosilicate glass, available in a variety of beautiful colours (some even coated with glitter!) and offer fuss-free skincare. The glass is filled with a gel-like antifreeze fluid to prevent it from expanding or cracking while frozen.

Beauty blogger Bindya Talluri says, “Ice globes are essentially facial tools for cryotherapy or ‘cold therapy,’ which uses extremely low temperatures to boost the skin’s cellular health. In India, we use Ayurvedic massages with fingers and knuckles to drain out the lymph nodes and improve blood circulation. ice globes replicate that. They also tighten your pores and reduce inflammation.”

“Ice globes are super easy to use,” she says. “They’re ergonomically designed and easier to use than ice cubes. The movement is much smoother and they’re less messy since they don't drip like ice. With the ice globe, you just need to take it out of the fridge, wipe it clean and you’re good to go.”

Benefits of using ice globes include reduced inflammation and redness. They also soothe acne, decrease puffiness (especially around the eye area), tighten open pores and firm your skin.

Put your ice globes in the freezer overnight and use them in the morning after cleansing, toning and moisturising for best results. The ideal length of an ice globe facial is anywhere between five – 15 minutes, and you can use it around three to four times a day since it is a non-invasive and safe tool. It can also be combined with face masks and serums and is great for all skin types.

Salons have also jumped on the bandwagon, incorporating ice globes in their facial routines for customers.

“With cryolipolysis treatments (a procedure where fat is frozen to reduce the appearance of puffiness) being offered across skin clinics, salons have been looking for non-invasive ways to use cold temperatures for similar benefits,” says Deepa Harihara Nathan, Hyderabad-based therapist at a popular spa chain. “When using ice globes, It is advisable not to apply them on dry skin directly. We always use a hydrating serum and prep the skin, so that the cold temperatures don’t dry out your skin further.”

Nathan also says that it is recommended for salons to sterilise the ice globes completely after each treatment and again before the next one, and put them in the freezer for not more than two hours before use. “If you’ve used ice globes, go easy on skin exfoliants for the next two to three days.”

Some Indian and international brands that have ice globes are Fraicheur, Glycelene, Natural Vibes, Dot & Key and Nykaa. The prices begin at Rs 2,000 for a pair and could go upwards depending on the quality of the material used and ergonomic benefits.

(Neeti Jaychander is a journalist, writer and teacher based in Chennai)