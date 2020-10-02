Motorola Razr 5G coming to India on this date

Last month, Motorola launched the upgraded Razr 5G flip phone with upgrade hardware and now, it is expected to make the debut in India as early as next week.

Motorola Razr 5G series is slated to release on October 5 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It costs $1,399.99 (approx. Rs 1,02,824) in the US and we can expect the device to cost more in India for around 1, 15,000 due to import duty.

The new Motorola Razr 5G comes with a lot of improvements in terms of build quality, durability, and internal specifications such as processor, camera, and battery life.

Taking feedback from the 2019-series Motorola Razr, the company made a lot of tweaks in the second generation. It made use of the dynamic folding system to conduct rigorous tests such as flip cycling, drop, temperature, and other stress on the new Razr. It added that the new Razr is sturdy and is designed to withstand up to 200,000 flips, meaning it would take a power user over five years to reach that level of use with an average of 100 times a day.

Also, Motorola Razr comes with a protective coating against scratches, while a water repellent barrier on the inside of the devices safeguards against spills, splashes, rain, and more.

The new model features a tapered chin, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a new hinge, which offer aesthetic and functional changes for an easy, one-handed experience.

The phone flaunts polished 3D glass and beneath it, the shell is made of 7000 series aluminum. It comes in three colors– Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold.

Motorola Razr 5G will be competing with Samsung's premium Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Motorola Razr: Key features

Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, 21:9 aspect ratio

Cover screen: 2.7-inch SD (600 x 800p) gOLED screen with 4:3 aspect ratio

OS: Android 10

Processor: 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core ( 2.4GHz Kryo 475 x 1 + 2.2GHzKryo 475 + 1.8GHz Kryo 475 x 6) with Adreno 620 GPU

RAM: 8GB (LPPDDR4x)

Storage: 256GB storage

Rear camera: 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) , laser autofocus, LED flash

Front: 20MP with f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 2800mAh 15W TurboPower fast charging

Dimensions: 72.6 x 169.2 x 7.9 mm (Unfolded) / 72.6 x 91.7 x 16 mm(folded)

Weight: 192g

Add-ons: 5G support, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating, Bottom-ported speaker, 4 mics, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS & GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C.

