Netflix set to take on Sony, Microsoft, Apple with new gaming service

For the last several decades, Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have dominated the ever-growing gaming industry. In 2019, Apple and Google joined the race with ad-free Arcade and Stadia platforms.

Though Google gave up the fight within two years, the rest of the four are doing great business. Now, another player Netflix, which has succeeded as the top OTT service provider, is planning to enter the lucrative gaming business.

Recently, reports emerged that Netflix is looking for senior executives with experience in video games.

DH reached out to Netflix for a response. The spokesperson of the company without confirmation has hinted it has plans to introduce interactive entertainment to their customers.

"Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering - from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love - through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel, and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment," Netflix spokesperson said to DH.

The gaming industry has slowly but steadily grown into a multi-billion dollar market. With the Covid-19 pandemic still prevalent in most parts of the world, several governments have announced lockdowns. People have no choice to isolate themselves at home, but to continue to carry on their work, study via virtual platforms. And more than ever, there is high demand for entertainment content.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT players are doing good business. Even the gaming industry is thriving well and there are failing to meet the demand-supply gap.

Sony and Microsoft are facing a huge shortage of gaming consoles as the supply partners particularly chipset-makers are facing raw materials and are yet to recover from pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020.

Reports have emerged that the latest models --PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (& S)-- will continue to be in short supply even in 2022.

Must read | PlayStation 5 console shortage to continue in 2022: Sony

But, Apple is in a good place; the Cupertino-based company has fewer things to worry about, as it is offering similar gaming experiences with the Arcade platform on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, which are already in the hands of the consumers.

If Netflix can work out a strategy faster, has the potential to give established rivals a run for their money.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.