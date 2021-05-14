New 'back-forward cache' feature makes Chrome load webpages faster on PCs

In 2020, Google released the 'back-forward cache' feature to Chrome to enable faster loading of webpages on Android phones. now, the company has begun rolling out same for desktop versions of the Chrome app.

"Back-forward cache is a browser feature which improves the user experience by keeping a page alive after the user navigates away from it and reuses it for session history navigation (browser back/forward buttons, history.back(), etc) to make the navigation instant. The pages in the cache are frozen and do not run any javascript," reads the summary of the document released by Google engineer.

The back-forward cache feature is being made available to all desktop versions including Windows, macOS, and Linux. Once updated to the latest version of the Chrome, the webpages will load up to 20% faster than before.

Chrome browser is notorious for slowing the devices, particularly PCs with less than 8GB RAM. It is annoyingly painful for users to even switch between web pages on the same tab. But, with this new feature, there will be a discernible change in the speed of loading pages.

The new feature is coming in the Chrome v92 update.

Here's how to find out the Chrome's version:

Step 1: Click on the Menu icon (three vertically aligned dots) in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Click on Help, and then About Google Chrome.

Step 3: The Chrome browser version number can be found here.

[Note: If your Chrome app has automatically downloaded and installed the new version update, the browser won't show the version number]

