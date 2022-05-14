Open Sesame | India's power crisis

Open Sesame | India's power crisis

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad,
  • May 14 2022, 07:14 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 07:14 ist

The Power Ministry on Wednesday asked state-run Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp to arrange short term loans for power plants using imported coal that are facing financial stress or corporate debt restructuring.

India last week invoked an emergency law in a bid to start generation at some idle power plants running on imported coal which are not producing power because of financial stress or due to high international prices of coal.

Read More

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

power crisis
India News
heatwaves
Coal India
sesame

What's Brewing

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Building prosperous villages

Building prosperous villages

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

 