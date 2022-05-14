Open Sesame | India's power crisis

The Power Ministry on Wednesday asked state-run Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp to arrange short term loans for power plants using imported coal that are facing financial stress or corporate debt restructuring.
India last week invoked an emergency law in a bid to start generation at some idle power plants running on imported coal which are not producing power because of financial stress or due to high international prices of coal.
