Pisces Daily Horoscope - May 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings.
Lucky Colour: Peony
Lucky Number: 5
