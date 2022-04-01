Bus lanes can be faster, safer too

Bus lanes can be faster, safer too

Bus priority acts to remove bus movements from the general traffic flow

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan,
  • Apr 01 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 03:57 ist
Global studies have established that Bus Priority Lanes make public transport commute faster and safer. For instance, a study on the bus corridors in Bogota after the implementation of the TransMilenio Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system showed an overall reduction of injury crashes to the extent of 48 to 60%. Credit: DH Photo

Global studies have established that Bus Priority Lanes make public transport commute faster and safer. For instance, a study on the bus corridors in Bogota after the implementation of the TransMilenio Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system showed an overall reduction of injury crashes to the extent of 48 to 60%.

*   Bus priority acts to remove bus movements from the general traffic flow. This provides new and separate road space for bus traffic, thus reducing the likelihood of accidents.

*   A study that examined the impact of bus lanes in mixed traffic in the metropolitan areas of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia showed that the crash frequency increased by 27% per year, compared to the buses in priority lanes.

*   Bus Priority Lanes come in multiple forms in cities worldwide: Central lane / median bus lanes, curbside bus lanes and counter-flow bus lanes. Based on accident data involving pedestrians and vehicles of BRT systems in several South American cities, a study found that centre-lane configurations were safer compared with curbside systems, while counter-flow bus lanes were the least safe.

*   Lanes that prioritises buses mandate tangible changes in urban infrastructure and traffic, and imposes additional demands on road user behavior, particularly on pedestrians.

*   International experiences show that the bus lanes should be physically separated, highlighted with use of a different colour, fenced when applicable, and provided signalised intersections. This is to reduce interactions between buses and other vehicles and prevent unregulated pedestrian crossings along the bus routes.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
infrastructure
BRT

What's Brewing

10 days yoga training course must for MBBS students

10 days yoga training course must for MBBS students

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

10 decor must-haves for your living space

10 decor must-haves for your living space

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

 