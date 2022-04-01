Bus lanes can be faster, safer too

Global studies have established that Bus Priority Lanes make public transport commute faster and safer. For instance, a study on the bus corridors in Bogota after the implementation of the TransMilenio Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system showed an overall reduction of injury crashes to the extent of 48 to 60%.

* Bus priority acts to remove bus movements from the general traffic flow. This provides new and separate road space for bus traffic, thus reducing the likelihood of accidents.

* A study that examined the impact of bus lanes in mixed traffic in the metropolitan areas of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia showed that the crash frequency increased by 27% per year, compared to the buses in priority lanes.

* Bus Priority Lanes come in multiple forms in cities worldwide: Central lane / median bus lanes, curbside bus lanes and counter-flow bus lanes. Based on accident data involving pedestrians and vehicles of BRT systems in several South American cities, a study found that centre-lane configurations were safer compared with curbside systems, while counter-flow bus lanes were the least safe.

* Lanes that prioritises buses mandate tangible changes in urban infrastructure and traffic, and imposes additional demands on road user behavior, particularly on pedestrians.

* International experiences show that the bus lanes should be physically separated, highlighted with use of a different colour, fenced when applicable, and provided signalised intersections. This is to reduce interactions between buses and other vehicles and prevent unregulated pedestrian crossings along the bus routes.

Check out DH's latest videos: