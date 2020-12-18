WhatsApp Web to get voice, video call option soon

With more than two billion active user-base, WhatsApp is the most used messenger application in the world. Lately, it is getting stiff competition from emerging players such as Telegram and Signal.

To beat the competition, Facebook owned-company too has upped the ante and recently introduced an in-app cash pay feature, disappearing messages, and more. However, consumers have long been craving for uniform features across platforms-- mobile and web for desktops-- including the voice and video call option in the latter.

Now, it looks like WhatsApp has heard the prayers and has begun testing the aforementioned features on the web version, WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum reported citing the beta version released to the registered developers.

The screen-shot (below) shared by the forum shows two new icons-- video camera and phone handle. There is no official word on when these two features will be released to the WhatsApp Desktop version. But, once all the bugs are weeded out, audio and video call features are likely to be available to the public in a month or two.



WhatsApp Web Beta version with video and voice calling features. Credit: WABetaInfo



