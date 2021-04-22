You can now share 4K images on Twitter mobile app

Last month, Twitter had announced that it has started testing new feature that allows users to share high quality 4K images on the mobile app. Now, the company has rolled out the feature to the public.

Previously, Twitter had limited image resolution to 2048 x 2048p on the mobile, half that of the 4K. This impacted a lot on the photos shared on the social media platform. It didn't serve the purpose, particularly for nature enthusiasts and amateur photographers to showcase pictures of wildlife and other genres of images in crisp quality. They usually share

Now, Twitter for mobile (both iOS and Android) supports 4K. Users just need to go to Settings and privacy >> Data usage >> High-quality image uploads > select either- On Cellular or Wi-Fi / Only Wi-Fi.



Twitter Settings screen-shot. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In a related development, Twitter is planning to bring an 'undo send' feature to its micro-blogging site.

The new feature is exactly similar to Gmail, where users get a few seconds time to undo the sent mail. This offers an option for the user to cancel the email being to the wrong people.

