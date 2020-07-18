Go, forage flowers for your kitchen

Many fruits and vegetables like tamarind, pumpkin, onions and garlics are staples of Indian cuisines - their flowers, less so. In olden times, these flowers were used to impart subtle and novel flavours to dishes.

Now digital technology is acting as a bridge to this valuable, traditional knowledge; platforms like YouTube have several videos about cooking with flowers, that has spurred a new wave of experimentation in the kitchen.

Here are some edible flowers that are commonly found in Karnataka and many other states of India.

Drumstick flowers which are said to have medicinal properties have been traditionally used in a variety of dishes across the state, from stir fry to tambli. Tamarind flowers, which bloom during summer, are used to impart a tanginess to dal and rasam; pumpkin flowers are a popular friend snack; the small florets of onion and garlic, which grow during the second season of the crop, are used to give a mild flavour to the food; lime flowers are used in green tea while rose petals are used in sweets and milkshake.

Of late, Indian chefs are increasingly experimenting with flowers from across the world to create fusion dishes.

Though hibiscus is a popular plant in the Indian subcontinent, blooming all-year-round, it is not much used in our regional cuisine. There are efforts to bring them to the kitchen.

The marigold, with its bright yellow-orange petals, is a common fixture at Indian ceremonies but is rarely used in our food. Where the Indian palate considers the flavour of the marigold overpowering, in the West, the flower is used to produce dishes like marigold butter, sauces, meringues and pies.

Begonias are popular as an ornamental plant but many of them also have a citrus-y, sour flavour and crunch, making them ideal for salads.

No matter which flower you use, there are a few basic guidelines to follow. First, know the source of the produce and ensure that it is grown without the usage of chemical sprays.

How to use: Wash and clean the flowers to remove dirt, while also checking for insects. With the exception of onion, garlic, neem and the like, remove the pollen from the flowers as they can cause an allergy.

If you are a beginner when it comes to cooking with flowers, it is strongly advisable to stick to regional, traditional dishes with time-tested recipes or those that you are familiar with. Start out with small quantities, as using too much will not only impart an overpowering flavour but can also cause digestive problems.