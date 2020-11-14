Try these two meat dishes from Karnataka

This week, learn to make two special non-vegetarian dishes of Karnataka: Kane rava fry and Mutton pepper fry from celebrity chef Murali, as part Deccan Herald and Prajavani’s Cuisines of Karnataka series, presented in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.

Ingredients

One kg ladyfish (cleaned)

Three tablespoons Kashmiri red chilli powder

One tablespoon red (regular) chilli powder

Two tablespoons fish masala powder

Three-fourth tablespoon ginger garlic paste

Four tablespoons tamarind pulp

Semolina (rava)

Rice flour

Salt (as per taste)

A pinch of turmeric powder

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil

Recipe

For the marinade, take three tablespoons of Kashmiri chilli powder (for colour) in a plate, add two tablespoons of fish masala powder, one tablespoon of regular chilli powder, a pinch of turmeric powder, three-fourth tablespoon of ginger garlic paste, around four tablespoons of tamarind pulp (you may instead use lemon juice or vinegar), a pinch of salt and mix well with some water.

Apply the paste on the fish, both on the inside as well as the outside.

Leave it for 15 to 20 minutes.

Heat some oil in a pan. Take one cup rava, quarter cup rice flour, a pinch of salt and a pinch of chilli powder in a plate and mix them well.

Coat both the sides of the marinated fish with the rava-rice flour mixture and shallow fry it on medium flame.

Cook it for three to four minutes on one side, flip it and cook the other side for another three to four minutes. Your Kane rava fry is ready.

****

Mutton pepper fry

Mutton pepper fry, commonly prepared in southern parts of Karnataka, has a deep peppery flavour as the name suggests. This side dish can make any main course extra special.

Ingredients

One kg mutton

Four to five inches of cinnamon

Four to five cloves

Two-and-a-half tablespoons coriander seeds

Four tablespoons black peppercorns

One tablespoon fennel (saunf)

Cashew nuts

Ghee

Four medium-sized onions (diced)

Curry leaves

Green chillies

Two tomatoes (diced)

One-and-a-half tablespoons ginger garlic paste

Half tablespoon chilli powder

One teaspoon pepper powder

Salt (as per taste)

One to two teaspoons soy sauce

Fresh coriander leaves

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil

Recipe

Put the mutton into a pressure cooker, add turmeric powder and salt. Add water (till it covers the mutton) and give it a good mix.

Cook the mutton for four to five whistles and then allow the cooked meat to cool.

Heat some oil in a pan. Add four to five inches of cinnamon, four to five cloves, two-and-a-half tablespoons of coriander seeds, four tablespoons of black peppercorns, one tablespoon of fennel, cashew nuts and roast them well.

Transfer the roasted ingredients into a mixer grinder, add some water and grind it to obtain a fine paste.

In a pan, take some oil, add one tablespoon of ghee and heat it. Add the diced onions, saute it and then add curry leaves, followed by a few green chillies. Add the diced tomatoes. Saute it till the tomatoes turn mushy.

Then add one-and-a-half tablespoons of ginger garlic paste. Add a pinch of salt, half tablespoon of chilli powder and one teaspoon of pepper powder. Add the masala paste and mix well.

Transfer the cooked mutton to the pan, you may add some mutton stock as well.

Close the pan with a lid and cook it for some time till the water gets evaporated. Add some soy sauce and half a teaspoon of ghee.

Garnish it with curry leaves and coriander leaves. Enjoy your mutton pepper fry.

(Compiled by Dhanyata M Poovaiah)