Coronavirus lockdown: Para athletes face tough time

A life of a para-athlete is tough enough in a normal world. So obviously, it will only get more difficult in a situation like this,” Niranjan Mukundan tells DH.

The COVID-19 enforced universal lockdown hasn’t spared people of any sphere and sportsmen are just one set of them. But for specially abled athletes it has been particularly strenuous.

Niranjan, who was born with spina bifida, is a former junior world champion in Para Swimming. The 24-year-old multiple international medal-winner, points out how daily life isn’t easy for disabled athletes during lockdown. “Para athletes use special equipment to train and that’s not available at homes and gyms of apartments,” points out the gifted swimmer.

“Also, an abled athlete can take instructions from his or her trainer through phone calls or video interactions. On the other hand, a para athlete needs the help of another person in most cases. A specialised trainer knows your strength and weakness.

“Without the trainer’s presence, I make mistakes and it is bound to happen with other athletes as well. Another disadvantage is, given our condition, motivation plays a huge factor and it’s unsettling to not have someone encouraging you always,” explains the Bengaluru boy.

Niranjan believes in looking at the positives. “Look, I am a swimmer and it can slightly get depressing to not enter the pool. It’s different from other sports. You can manage with wall shots if you are a badminton or a tennis player. You just need a table to play table tennis. I am in constant touch with my coach on video calls. I am focusing on fitness with my dry land routines,” he says.

Farman Basha, a multiple Para Asian Games medallist powerlifter, highlights the danger of getting injured. “Suppose you are doing a barbell bench press and without any guidance if you push yourself, you will definitely hurt yourself,” says Basha, who is afflicted with poliomyelitis.

The Paralympian is also worried about the accessibility factor. “To maintain a proper diet is a challenge. Though I stay in the Sports Authority of India campus I still need certain food materials from outside. I hope somebody takes up an initiative to help us in this aspect.

“I was stopped by the police when I was going to meet my ailing father. I had to convince them that I had stepped out for an important reason. You can imagine our plight when we are stranded on the road,” says the Arjuna awardee from Karnataka.

Basha says the State and National Paralympic associations must work on conducting online classes for para athletes to help them stay focused.

Sundar Singh Gurjar, the World Para Athletics champion, stresses on maintaining good mental health. “Practicing at home is different from handling the pressure on the field. It can affect your mind if you are not competing for a long time. Disabled athletes must regularly practice yoga and meditation,” says the Rajasthan javelin thrower, whose left-arm was severed in an accident.