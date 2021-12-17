England fined eight WTC points for over-rate offence

England fined eight WTC points for over-rate offence in Brisbane, not five: ICC

England were eight overs short (not 5 overs short as previously announced) but were only fined 100 per cent of their match fee due to the limit

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Dec 17 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 20:32 ist
England players leave the field after losing the first first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

England have been penalised eight World Test Championship penalty points and not five, as announced earlier, for maintaining a slow over rate in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, the ICC clarified on Friday.

The International Cricket Council had earlier announced that England were fined 100 per cent match fee and five WTC points for the over-rate offence in Brisbane last week.

England were eight overs short (not 5 overs short as previously announced) but were only fined 100 per cent of their match fee due to the limit.

Also read: England fined 100% match fees and five WTC points for slow over-rate

"However, the points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the actual number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions, hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short," said the ICC in a statement.

"As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, up to a maximum fine of 100 per cent of the match fee," it added.

England are trailing 0-1 in the five-match Ashes series and are struggling in the ongoing second Test in Adelaide.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

England
sports
World Test Championship
Cricket
Australia

What's Brewing

India 4th most spam-call affected nation: Truecaller

India 4th most spam-call affected nation: Truecaller

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

 