England will have to show lot of character and resilience from here on: Jos Buttler

On whether it was premature to to say that England's World Cup defence was under threat, Buttler, whose team is yet to face India, Australia and South Africa, said, "Yeah. As I mentioned just before, it's not been the way we wanted to start the competition, but this is the situation we find ourselves in and we're going to have to play some of our best cricket moving forward."

The skipper said he had full faith in his team to pull through this crisis.