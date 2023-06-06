England's Moeen Ali considering Test return ahead of Ashes: Report

Moeen Ali mulling Test return ahead of Ashes: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 06 2023, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 12:49 ist
England all-rounder Moeen Ali. Credit: AFP Photo

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is considering a comeback to Test cricket ahead of the Ashes against Australia after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out with a lower back stress fracture, British media reported.

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September 2021, is said to have been contacted by England skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum over a potential return to test cricket.

Also Read: Moeen picks Stokes as Dhoni's successor at CSK

British media said Moeen, who was part of Chennai Super Kings' squad that went on to win the 2021 and 2023 Indian Premier League, has been given some time to make a decision.

Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets with his off-spin.

England are seeking a replacement for Leach, whose injury was the latest setback to their bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out due to an elbow injury.

The Ashes gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16.

