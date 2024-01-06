Factionalism rears ugly head again to hurt Bihar cricket

"First of all, why should they select the Moin-ul-Haq stadium for this match? There are better facilities at the Urja Stadium in Rajbansi Nagar which is in Patna itself. Such episodes will only cause damage to Bihar cricket as we have a lot of talented cricketers,” Aditya Verma, a former BCA official and the original petitioner during the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case, told PTI.