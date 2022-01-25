Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

How fans reacted to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

The fans took to Twitter to hilariously troll the franchise owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka group

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 13:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter/@IPL

After much suspense, the Lucknow IPL team on Monday announced its formal name, much to the disappointment of its fans who all had an 'expectation vs reality' moment after the underwhelming reveal.

Fans took to Twitter to troll the franchise owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka group, which spent a record Rs 7,090 crore in October, 2021 to purchase the team.

Also Read | IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

Last month, the franchise took to Twitter to ask fans for help with naming the team. With over 7500 comments and 800 quote tweets, in the last three weeks, most of these had suggestions for team names, but the fans were disappointed with RP Sanjiv Goenka group going with a name similar to the previously owned and now-defunct IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants.
 

