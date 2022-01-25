How fans reacted to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

After much suspense, the Lucknow IPL team on Monday announced its formal name, much to the disappointment of its fans who all had an 'expectation vs reality' moment after the underwhelming reveal.

Fans took to Twitter to troll the franchise owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka group, which spent a record Rs 7,090 crore in October, 2021 to purchase the team.

Last month, the franchise took to Twitter to ask fans for help with naming the team. With over 7500 comments and 800 quote tweets, in the last three weeks, most of these had suggestions for team names, but the fans were disappointed with RP Sanjiv Goenka group going with a name similar to the previously owned and now-defunct IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants.



what fans were what they actually

Expecting got pic.twitter.com/Wn8jsbi8jV — sudhanshu' (@whoshud) January 24, 2022

I spent half my working day. Learnt everything about RPSG businesses. Wrote 7 creative names, used email IDs of my entire family to submit them just to find out that this is your team name. Just Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V & edit. Itna low effort toh 2021 ki graduation batch bhi nahi thi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 24, 2022

From Instagram, Twitter page to team name… copied everything from Pune.. The real pandemic has happened to RPS group 🥴 — Amey Pethkar (@ameypethkar9) January 24, 2022

Rising Pune super giants to Lucknow super giants pic.twitter.com/IcascwokYO — 𝐓𝐅⚛️ᵐˢᵈ (@224vsaus) January 24, 2022

